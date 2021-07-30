Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is on the roll with an average volume of 493.78K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) was valued at $5.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.86 while reaching the peak value of $6.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.7701. The stock current value is $6.00.Recently in News on July 20, 2021, Standard Lithium Appoints Dr. Volker Berl to Board of Directors. Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, announces that effective immediately Dr. Volker Berl has been appointed as an independent director of the Company. You can read further details here

Standard Lithium Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.30 on 07/13/21, with the lowest value was $2.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) full year performance was 476.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Standard Lithium Ltd. shares are logging -27.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 661.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $8.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 751252 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) recorded performance in the market was 168.46%, having the revenues showcasing 71.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 842.12M.

The Analysts eye on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Standard Lithium Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.62, with a change in the price was noted +3.49. In a similar fashion, Standard Lithium Ltd. posted a movement of +139.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 408,080 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Standard Lithium Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 168.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.14%, alongside a boost of 476.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.43% during last recorded quarter.