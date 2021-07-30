Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.19M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT), which is $3.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.3199 after opening rate of $3.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.11 before closing at $3.30.Recently in News on July 21, 2021, Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”) a technology provider to the drone industry, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 13,333,334 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $60,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the offering price, less the underwriting discount. You can read further details here

Red Cat Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.75 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) full year performance was 132.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares are logging -59.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 477.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $7.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 784009 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) recorded performance in the market was 4.00%, having the revenues showcasing -38.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 163.18M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

The Analysts eye on Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Red Cat Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.65, with a change in the price was noted -1.28. In a similar fashion, Red Cat Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -29.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,027,270 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Red Cat Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Red Cat Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.82%, alongside a boost of 132.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.58% during last recorded quarter.