Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.09M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), which is $3.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.47 after opening rate of $3.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.25 before closing at $3.42.Recently in News on July 28, 2021, Recon Announces FGS Cooperation with G7 IOT to Empower the Logistics Industry with Digital Operation of Fleet Fuel Management. Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology Company Limited (“FGS”) signed a three-year cooperation agreement (“Agreement”) with Hui Tong Tian Xia Petrochemical (Dalian) Co. Ltd (“Huitong Dalian”), a leading Chinese company focusing on fleet fuel management, to establish an electronic integrated service platform (the “Platform”) for enterprise fuel consumption management. Huitong Dalian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing Hui Tong Tian Xia IOT Technology CO. Ltd (“G7 IOT”). You can read further details here

Recon Technology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.50 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) full year performance was 189.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recon Technology Ltd. shares are logging -81.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 333.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 740889 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) recorded performance in the market was 132.65%, having the revenues showcasing -58.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.80M, as it employees total of 134 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.61, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Recon Technology Ltd. posted a movement of +21.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,808,338 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCON is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Recon Technology Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 132.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.41%, alongside a boost of 189.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.94% during last recorded quarter.