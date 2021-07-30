KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.33

For the readers interested in the stock health of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH). It is currently valued at $10.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.25, after setting-off with the price of $11.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.99.Recently in News on July 21, 2021, KemPharm Announces U.S. Launch of Innovative ADHD Treatment AZSTARYS™ (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate capsules) by Corium, Inc.. KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced the U.S. commercial launch of AZSTARYS™, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older. Corium, Inc. (Corium), a portfolio company of Gurnet Point Capital (GPC), is leading the commercialization of AZSTARYS in the U.S. You can read further details here

KemPharm Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.15 on 03/03/21, with the lowest value was $5.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) full year performance was 86.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KemPharm Inc. shares are logging -53.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.04 and $22.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 733609 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) recorded performance in the market was -7.95%, having the revenues showcasing 5.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 357.24M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

The Analysts eye on KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KemPharm Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.84, with a change in the price was noted +0.98. In a similar fashion, KemPharm Inc. posted a movement of +10.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,490,901 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KMPH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

Raw Stochastic average of KemPharm Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.73%.

Considering, the past performance of KemPharm Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.09%, alongside a boost of 86.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.64% during last recorded quarter.