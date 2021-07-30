John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.58

Let’s start up with the current stock price of John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), which is $146.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $146.08 after opening rate of $139.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $137.31 before closing at $137.33.Recently in News on July 14, 2021, JBT Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule. JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. You can read further details here

John Bean Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $151.64 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $110.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) full year performance was 52.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, John Bean Technologies Corporation shares are logging -3.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.74 and $151.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 577528 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) recorded performance in the market was 28.22%, having the revenues showcasing -0.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.61B, as it employees total of 6200 workers.

Specialists analysis on John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the John Bean Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 138.38, with a change in the price was noted +1.41. In a similar fashion, John Bean Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +0.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 188,778 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JBT is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Trends and Technical analysis: John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

Raw Stochastic average of John Bean Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.80%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.97%, alongside a boost of 52.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.23% during last recorded quarter.