Gear up for the change! Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has hit the volume of 645502

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), which is $41.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.25 after opening rate of $39.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $39.12 before closing at $39.52.Recently in News on July 29, 2021, Qualtrics Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clarabridge. Clarabridge’s leading omnichannel conversational analytics capabilities enable companies to capture and analyze everything their customers say, wherever they say it, including social media, emails, support calls, chats and product reviews. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualtrics International Inc. shares are logging -27.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.36 and $57.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 645502 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) recorded performance in the market was -13.14%, having the revenues showcasing 2.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.47B, as it employees total of 3455 workers.

Analysts verdict on Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qualtrics International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.44, with a change in the price was noted +3.68. In a similar fashion, Qualtrics International Inc. posted a movement of +9.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,406,082 in trading volumes.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Qualtrics International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Qualtrics International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.14%. The shares increased approximately by 2.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.41% during last recorded quarter.