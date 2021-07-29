Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.63M

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is priced at $128.78 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $125.38 and reached a high price of $125.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $122.61. The stock touched a low price of $121.52.Recently in News on July 29, 2021, Yum! Brands Reports Second-Quarter Results; Record 603 Net-New Units; Digital System Sales of Over $5 Billion; Same-Store Sales Growth of 23%; Reinstates Long-Term Growth Algorithm with Raised Unit Guidance. Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2021. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 26%, with 23% same-store sales and 2% unit growth. Second-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.29, an increase of 91% over the prior year quarter. Second-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.16, an increase of 41% over the prior year quarter. You can read further details here

Yum! Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $129.04 on 07/29/21, with the lowest value was $101.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) full year performance was 32.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yum! Brands Inc. shares are logging 2.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.08 and $125.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 711026 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) recorded performance in the market was 12.94%, having the revenues showcasing 4.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.77B, as it employees total of 38000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yum! Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 116.32, with a change in the price was noted +24.59. In a similar fashion, Yum! Brands Inc. posted a movement of +23.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,595,099 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

Raw Stochastic average of Yum! Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yum! Brands Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.18%, alongside a boost of 32.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.29% during last recorded quarter.