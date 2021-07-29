Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) was down -7.15%

At the end of the latest market close, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) was valued at $45.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $45.36 while reaching the peak value of $45.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $41.36. The stock current value is $42.20.Recently in News on July 13, 2021, BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific) that same day. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the conference call, please visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com several minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. An archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call. You can read further details here

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.42 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $35.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) full year performance was 110.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares are logging -33.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.42 and $63.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 535968 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) recorded performance in the market was 9.64%, having the revenues showcasing -27.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 984.95M, as it employees total of 22500 workers.

Specialists analysis on BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BJ’s Restaurants Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.11, with a change in the price was noted -14.77. In a similar fashion, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. posted a movement of -25.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 302,200 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BJRI is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Trends and Technical analysis: BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)

Raw Stochastic average of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.54%, alongside a boost of 110.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.76% during last recorded quarter.