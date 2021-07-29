Minim Inc. Common Stock (MINM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.16

Minim Inc. Common Stock (MINM) is priced at $2.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.07 and reached a high price of $3.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.83. The stock touched a low price of $2.81.Recently in News on July 29, 2021, Minim Announces Pricing of $25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. via NewMediaWire — Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a public offering price of $2.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $22.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or around August 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Minim Inc. Common Stock had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.28 on 07/14/21, with the lowest value was $2.04 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/21.

Minim Inc. Common Stock (MINM) full year performance was 38.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Minim Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -58.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $5.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2606820 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Minim Inc. Common Stock (MINM) recorded performance in the market was -21.82%, having the revenues showcasing -5.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.18M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Minim Inc. Common Stock (MINM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Minim Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.17, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Minim Inc. Common Stock posted a movement of -21.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 204,236 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MINM is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Minim Inc. Common Stock (MINM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Minim Inc. Common Stock in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Minim Inc. Common Stock, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.44%, alongside a boost of 38.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.66% during last recorded quarter.