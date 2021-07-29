Gear up for the change! AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) has hit the volume of 609575

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) is priced at $4.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.99 and reached a high price of $4.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.74. The stock touched a low price of $3.88.Recently in News on June 28, 2021, AmpliTech – a Developer of State-of-the-Art Components for Satellite, 5G, Defense, Space and Other Ultra-Hi Bandwidth Data Communications Needs, Joins Russell Microcap® Index. AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art components and semiconductor chips for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announced it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index in conjunction with the Index’s annual reconstitution, which took effect after the market’s close on June 25th. You can read further details here

AmpliTech Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.80 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.55 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) full year performance was 133.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AmpliTech Group Inc. shares are logging -78.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 384.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $19.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 609575 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) recorded performance in the market was 16.14%, having the revenues showcasing -31.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.96M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AmpliTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.22, with a change in the price was noted -5.70. In a similar fashion, AmpliTech Group Inc. posted a movement of -57.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 665,804 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPG is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical rundown of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

Raw Stochastic average of AmpliTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.51%.

Considering, the past performance of AmpliTech Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.82%, alongside a boost of 133.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.07% during last recorded quarter.