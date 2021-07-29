ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.41M

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is priced at $8.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.14 and reached a high price of $8.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.22. The stock touched a low price of $8.085.Recently in News on July 29, 2021, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) (“We”, “ASEH”, or the “Company”), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$126,926 million for 2Q21, up by 18% year-over-year and up by 6% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$10,338 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,937 million in 2Q20 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$8,477 million in 1Q21. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.40 (or US$0.171 per ADS), compared to NT$1.63 for 2Q20 and NT$1.97 for 1Q21. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.30 (or US$0.164 per ADS), compared to NT$1.60 for 2Q20 and NT$1.92 for 1Q21. We have completed the identification of the difference between the cost of the investment and our share of the net fair value of Asteelflash’s identifiable assets and liabilities in 2Q21; therefore, we retrospectively adjusted the amounts for 1Q21. Such adjustments included an increase of NT$397 million to total assets, an increase of NT$507 million to total liabilities and a decrease of NT$110 million to shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2021. The revaluation resulted in an increase of NT$119 million to inventory cost, depreciation, amortization, income tax benefit and non-controlling interest for 1Q21. You can read further details here

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $5.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) full year performance was 74.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -1.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 129.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.88 and $9.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1165523 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) recorded performance in the market was 40.75%, having the revenues showcasing -3.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.29B, as it employees total of 101785 workers.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.01, with a change in the price was noted +1.60. In a similar fashion, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +22.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,505,495 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASX is recording 0.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.18%, alongside a boost of 74.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.97% during last recorded quarter.