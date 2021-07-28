Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) was down -9.36%

At the end of the latest market close, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) was valued at $18.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.36 while reaching the peak value of $18.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.40. The stock current value is $16.76.Recently in News on July 27, 2021, The Beauty Health Company to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021. Presenting at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 11, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Beauty Health Company shares are logging -17.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.71 and $20.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4359901 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) recorded performance in the market was 48.19%, having the revenues showcasing 68.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.10B, as it employees total of 406 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Beauty Health Company (SKIN)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the The Beauty Health Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.99, with a change in the price was noted +6.50. In a similar fashion, The Beauty Health Company posted a movement of +63.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,249,833 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SKIN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Beauty Health Company (SKIN)

Raw Stochastic average of The Beauty Health Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.19%. The shares -4.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.44% during last recorded quarter.