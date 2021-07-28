Recent Change of 6.81% in the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), which is $2.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.63 after opening rate of $2.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.27 before closing at $2.35.Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Approximately 17% Year-over-Year increase in Sales for Mother’s Day 2021. Company expects momentum to continue with strong Y-o-Y growth of Father’s Day and Graduation 2021 sales. You can read further details here

Yunhong CTI Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.00 on 02/23/21, with the lowest value was $1.50 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/21.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) full year performance was -5.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares are logging -49.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $5.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 806977 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) recorded performance in the market was 45.93%, having the revenues showcasing 31.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.34M, as it employees total of 366 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunhong CTI Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.06, with a change in the price was noted +0.57. In a similar fashion, Yunhong CTI Ltd. posted a movement of +29.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 658,016 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

Raw Stochastic average of Yunhong CTI Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yunhong CTI Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.40%, alongside a downfall of -5.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.41% during last recorded quarter.