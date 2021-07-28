Gear up for the change! Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) has hit the volume of 1410740

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) is priced at $3.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.39 and reached a high price of $4.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.37. The stock touched a low price of $2.84.Recently in News on July 27, 2021, Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE MKT:NTIP) announced today that it has agreed to settle its patent litigation against Hewlett-Packard Company and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company (collectively, “HP”) pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, for infringement of Network-1’s Remote Power Patent (U.S. Patent No. 6,218,930). Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company has agreed to pay Network-1 $17,000,000 in full settlement of the litigation and HP will receive a fully paid license and release to the Remote Power Patent for its full term (which expired on March 7, 2020), which applies to sales of Power over Ethernet (“PoE”) products by HP and its wholly owned subsidiary Aruba Networks, Inc. You can read further details here

Network-1 Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.15 on 07/27/21, with the lowest value was $2.84 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/21.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) full year performance was 35.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares are logging -25.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1410740 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) recorded performance in the market was -18.70%, having the revenues showcasing -9.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 72.12M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Network-1 Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.33, with a change in the price was noted -0.24. In a similar fashion, Network-1 Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -7.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 32,150 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NTIP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Network-1 Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Network-1 Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.08%, alongside a boost of 35.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.64% during last recorded quarter.