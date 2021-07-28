G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (GMVD) market price of $2.39 offers the impression of an exciting value play

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (GMVD) is priced at $2.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.78 and reached a high price of $2.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.77. The stock touched a low price of $2.36.Recently in News on June 29, 2021, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of $15.0 Million Initial Public Offering. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) (the “Company”), a telehealth, medical device, and remote patient monitoring company providing clinical-grade solutions for consumers, medical professionals, and healthcare institutions, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten initial public offering of 3,000,000 units, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, at a combined public offering price of $5.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. The ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 25, 2021 under the symbols “GMVD” and “GMVDW,” respectively. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.50 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -56.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1607.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 648691 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (GMVD) recorded performance in the market was 3.91%, having the revenues showcasing -27.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.18M.

Market experts do have their say about G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (GMVD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.64, with a change in the price was noted +2.22. In a similar fashion, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +1,265.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 257,687 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (GMVD)

Raw Stochastic average of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.91%. The shares increased approximately by -38.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by -30.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.25% during last recorded quarter.