AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 637.91K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE), which is $11.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.3995 after opening rate of $13.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.37 before closing at $13.07.Recently in News on July 13, 2021, AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. Responds to China’s 14th Five-Year Plan For a Circular Economy Development. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (“ATRenew” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced its response to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for Circular Economy Development released by the National Development and Reform Commission (the “NDRC”). The Company pursues its mission “to give a second life to all idle goods,” supporting the development of a circular economy. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had donated pre-owned iPads procured from AHS Recycle worth over RMB0.6 million in value to elementary schools in rural areas to support local education, helping tens of thousands of students. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. shares are logging -40.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and -14.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.00 and $18.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 553839 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE) recorded performance in the market was -35.56%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.46B, as it employees total of 2281 workers.

Specialists analysis on AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (RERE)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.60%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.56%. The shares increased approximately by -17.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.74% in the period of the last 30 days.