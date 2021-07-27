Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Profit Margins posted 10.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) was valued at $64.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $65.44 while reaching the peak value of $65.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $64.28. The stock current value is $60.48.Recently in News on July 16, 2021, Yum China Announces Disclosure under Hong Kong Stock Exchange Rules in Relation to a Possible Quarterly Dividend. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, “Yum China” or the “Company”) today announced, in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”) which require advance notice of board meetings at which a dividend is expected to be declared, that its board of directors (the “Board”) will consider the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”). If the Board decides to proceed, the declaration will be adopted by Board resolution on or around July 29, 2021 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) and will be promptly disclosed by the Company. You can read further details here

Yum China Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.67 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $55.03 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) full year performance was 22.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yum China Holdings Inc. shares are logging -13.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.81 and $69.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1818290 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) recorded performance in the market was 12.96%, having the revenues showcasing 7.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.95B, as it employees total of 400000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

During the last month, 20 analysts gave the Yum China Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.41, with a change in the price was noted +1.47. In a similar fashion, Yum China Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +2.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,899,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YUMC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Raw Stochastic average of Yum China Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yum China Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.48%, alongside a boost of 22.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.61% during last recorded quarter.