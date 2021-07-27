Time to Buy Beat-Down First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) was valued at $5.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.69 while reaching the peak value of $4.795 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.24. The stock current value is $3.43.Recently in News on July 26, 2021, First High-School Education Group Provides Update on New Regulations. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (“First High-School Education Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FHS), the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and third largest operator in China[1], announced that, on July 24, 2021, China’s official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to after-school tutoring services, including (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China’s compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, need to be registered as non-profit, no approval will be granted to new Academic AST Institutions, and an approval mechanism will be adopted for online Academic AST Institutions; (ii) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership need to rectify the situation; (iii) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in Academic AST Institutions; (iv) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects in compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (v) Academic AST Institutions must follow the fee standards to be established by relevant authorities. The Opinion also provides that institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in high schools (which do not fall within China’s compulsory education system) shall take into consideration the Opinion when conducting activities. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -65.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and -31.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.01 and $9.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 945706 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) recorded performance in the market was -61.02%, having the revenues showcasing -49.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.37M, as it employees total of 2413 workers.

Analysts verdict on First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.02%. The shares -45.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -50.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.03% during last recorded quarter.