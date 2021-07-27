IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 24.32K

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) is priced at $2.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.5006 and reached a high price of $2.5006, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.74. The stock touched a low price of $2.4563.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.10 on 06/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.81 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/21.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) full year performance was 34.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. shares are logging -80.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and -55.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.66 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1509609 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP) recorded performance in the market was 17.12%, having the revenues showcasing 24.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 626.89M, as it employees total of 865 workers.

Analysts verdict on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.75, with a change in the price was noted -7.28. In a similar fashion, IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. posted a movement of -70.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 34,390 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IRCP is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.46%, alongside a boost of 34.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.88% during last recorded quarter.