Analysts Mean recommendation for Uxin Limited (UXIN) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Uxin Limited (UXIN), which is $3.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.37 after opening rate of $3.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.05 before closing at $3.28.Recently in News on July 23, 2021, Uxin to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on July 30, 2021. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on July 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.82 on 06/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was 153.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -48.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 319.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1879691 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was 275.36%, having the revenues showcasing 51.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 6455 workers.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.73, with a change in the price was noted +1.91. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of +183.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,505,019 in trading volumes.

Uxin Limited (UXIN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 275.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 164.11%, alongside a boost of 153.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.62% during last recorded quarter.