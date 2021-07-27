Analysts Mean recommendation for JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) was 2.70: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK), which is $11.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.3899 after opening rate of $11.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.955 before closing at $10.70.Recently in News on July 9, 2021, JAKKS Pacific Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will announce second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects. You can read further details here

JAKKS Pacific Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.37 on 07/07/21, with the lowest value was $4.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) full year performance was 87.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JAKKS Pacific Inc. shares are logging -22.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 239.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.50 and $15.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 848436 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) recorded performance in the market was 138.35%, having the revenues showcasing 57.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.59M, as it employees total of 626 workers.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JAKKS Pacific Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.26, with a change in the price was noted +4.05. In a similar fashion, JAKKS Pacific Inc. posted a movement of +51.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 273,137 in trading volumes.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of JAKKS Pacific Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.91%.

If we look into the earlier routines of JAKKS Pacific Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 138.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.85%, alongside a boost of 87.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.64% during last recorded quarter.