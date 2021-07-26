TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) market price of $3.39 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) was valued at $3.09. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.08 while reaching the peak value of $3.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.04. The stock current value is $3.39.Recently in News on July 13, 2021, TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-allotment Option. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ) (“TransCode” or the “Company”), an emerging RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,187,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering totaled $28,750,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The shares sold in the offering include the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to 937,500 shares of common stock, in addition to the 6,250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock which the underwriters initially agreed to purchase. The shares sold in the offering began trading on July 9, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “RNAZ”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -51.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.67 and $7.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 521974 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) recorded performance in the market was -35.92%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.57M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.92%.