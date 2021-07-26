Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.72M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA). It is currently valued at $3.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.05, after setting-off with the price of $3.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.56 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.60.Recently in News on July 23, 2021, Summit Wireless Technologies Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA) (“Summit Wireless Technologies” or the “Company”), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. You can read further details here

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.06 on 07/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.40 for the same time period, recorded on 05/04/21.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) full year performance was 71.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares are logging -44.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.72 and $7.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5051586 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) recorded performance in the market was 10.45%, having the revenues showcasing 42.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.69M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.54, with a change in the price was noted +0.65. In a similar fashion, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +19.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,824,961 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WISA is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Raw Stochastic average of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.91%, alongside a boost of 71.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.81% during last recorded quarter.