Do China Online Education Group (COE) beta value of -0.81 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, China Online Education Group (COE) was valued at $6.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.28 while reaching the peak value of $4.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.75. The stock current value is $3.80.Recently in News on July 23, 2021, China Online Education Group Responds to Media Reports. China Online Education Group (“51Talk,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China with core expertise in English education, today noted that certain English and Chinese language media outlets reported that the PRC regulators are considering a new set of regulations concerning after-school tutoring service related to school subjects taught in China’s compulsory education system. The regulations have not been published, and the Company has not received official notification of the regulations. It is the Company’s policy not to comment on market speculations. You can read further details here

China Online Education Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.60 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 07/23/21.

China Online Education Group (COE) full year performance was -83.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Online Education Group shares are logging -87.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and -39.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.33 and $30.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1493297 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Online Education Group (COE) recorded performance in the market was -85.98%, having the revenues showcasing -81.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.60M, as it employees total of 2479 workers.

Analysts verdict on China Online Education Group (COE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Online Education Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.48, with a change in the price was noted -21.69. In a similar fashion, China Online Education Group posted a movement of -85.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 90,957 in trading volumes.

China Online Education Group (COE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China Online Education Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China Online Education Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -85.04%, alongside a downfall of -83.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -45.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -56.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -81.60% during last recorded quarter.