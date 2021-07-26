ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 355.96K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT), which is $20.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.50 after opening rate of $18.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.1567 before closing at $18.36.Recently in News on July 21, 2021, Blackrock Neurotech, ClearPoint Neuro to Address Neurological Disorders With Novel Brain-Computer Interface Surgical Solution. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced a joint agreement with Blackrock Neurotech to develop an automated surgical solution for implanting Brain Computer Interfaces (BCIs) into patients with a wide range of neurological disorders including paralysis, ALS, blindness, hearing loss and more. This partnership will seek to leverage ClearPoint’s platform and software to deliver, for the first time, a clinical solution for surgeons that is more streamlined and effective than other BCI implantation surgeries performed to date. You can read further details here

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.29 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $13.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) full year performance was 332.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. shares are logging -35.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 479.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.48 and $31.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 718877 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) recorded performance in the market was 26.81%, having the revenues showcasing 1.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 381.24M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

The Analysts eye on ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ClearPoint Neuro Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.27, with a change in the price was noted -3.57. In a similar fashion, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. posted a movement of -15.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 411,253 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Technical rundown of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT)

Raw Stochastic average of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.84%.

Considering, the past performance of ClearPoint Neuro Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.72%, alongside a boost of 332.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.56% during last recorded quarter.