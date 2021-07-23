Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is on the roll with an average volume of 854.86K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It is currently valued at $19.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.60, after setting-off with the price of $20.54. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.91 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.52.Recently in News on June 28, 2021, Tuya Smart Showcases New IoT Device Connectivity Capabilities at 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC). Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) a leading global IoT cloud platform, today opened its exhibit at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, Spain to run from June 28 until July 1, 2021. This year’s exhibit demonstrates Tuya Smart’s cellular and Bluetooth communication capabilities, showcasing the Company’s wide range of new connectivity solutions to developers at the industry’s largest and most influential exhibition. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -28.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.70 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 804299 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was -17.92%, having the revenues showcasing 17.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.14B, as it employees total of 2258 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tuya Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tuya Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.92%. The shares increased approximately by -0.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.73% during last recorded quarter.