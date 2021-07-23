TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.13M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP), which is $45.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $50.17 after opening rate of $50.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.6023 before closing at $49.43.

Recently in News on July 15, 2021, TuSimple Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call. TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, TuSimple will host a conference call beginning at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed at ir.tusimple.com, where a replay will be made available. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TuSimple Holdings Inc. shares are logging -42.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.13 and $79.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 833862 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) recorded performance in the market was 14.40%, having the revenues showcasing 20.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.85B, as it employees total of 980 workers.

The Analysts eye on TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TuSimple Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

Raw Stochastic average of TuSimple Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.87%.

Considering, the past performance of TuSimple Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.40%. The shares increased approximately by -4.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.26% during last recorded quarter.