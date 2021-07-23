Recent Change of -8.51% in the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is priced at $15.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.54 and reached a high price of $16.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.56. The stock touched a low price of $15.11.

Recently in News on July 22, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FREQ RLX YMM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines. The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you. You can read further details here

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares are logging -33.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.89 and $22.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1143688 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) recorded performance in the market was -29.53%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.41B, as it employees total of 4059 workers.

Analysts verdict on Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.53%. The shares -11.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.53% in the period of the last 30 days.