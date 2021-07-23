Recent Change of -18.75% in the Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tarena International Inc. (TEDU), which is $2.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.9488 after opening rate of $2.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.83 before closing at $2.88.Recently in News on July 22, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders. Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) securities between April 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, for remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Tarena provides professional education services in China. You can read further details here

Tarena International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.85 on 05/03/21, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 07/23/21.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) full year performance was 74.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tarena International Inc. shares are logging -39.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1393964 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) recorded performance in the market was -5.26%, having the revenues showcasing -9.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 165.54M, as it employees total of 10181 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tarena International Inc. (TEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tarena International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.26, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, Tarena International Inc. posted a movement of -27.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 451,567 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Tarena International Inc. (TEDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Tarena International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tarena International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.43%, alongside a boost of 74.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.72% during last recorded quarter.