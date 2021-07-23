Here is why Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.21%

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) is priced at $18.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.75 and reached a high price of $18.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.70. The stock touched a low price of $17.55.

Recently in News on July 22, 2021, Viant Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call. Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business and financial performance. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Viant Technology Inc. shares are logging -73.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.11 and $69.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 849603 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) recorded performance in the market was -61.44%, having the revenues showcasing -47.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.17B, as it employees total of 289 workers.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.83, with a change in the price was noted -34.33. In a similar fashion, Viant Technology Inc. posted a movement of -65.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 373,429 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSP is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Viant Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Viant Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.44%. The shares increased approximately by -0.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.89% during last recorded quarter.