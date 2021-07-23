Here is why RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.90%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT), which is $32.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $34.35 after opening rate of $34.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $31.85 before closing at $34.15.

Recently in News on June 18, 2021, RAPT Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,356,060 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $33.00 per share, which includes 568,181 shares issued and sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock. All of the shares of common stock were offered by RAPT. The aggregate gross proceeds to RAPT from the offering were approximately $143.7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. You can read further details here

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.26 on 06/15/21, with the lowest value was $14.89 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) full year performance was 25.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -25.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.63 and $43.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 795718 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) recorded performance in the market was 62.78%, having the revenues showcasing 47.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 924.63M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Specialists analysis on RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.11, with a change in the price was noted +13.42. In a similar fashion, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +71.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 663,407 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

Raw Stochastic average of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.35%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.01%, alongside a boost of 25.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.48% during last recorded quarter.