AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) market price of $0.55 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) was valued at $0.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.747 while reaching the peak value of $0.747 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.70. The stock current value is $0.55.Recently in News on July 22, 2021, AzurRx BioPharma Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal to $5.0 Million. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX), (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 9,090,910 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $0.55 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6300 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.5381 for the same time period, recorded on 07/23/21.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) full year performance was -38.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -78.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $2.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4693671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) recorded performance in the market was -26.99%, having the revenues showcasing -15.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.01M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Specialists analysis on AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AzurRx BioPharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9362, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of -60.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,703,122 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZRX is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.89%, alongside a downfall of -38.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.29% during last recorded quarter.