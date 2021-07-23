Analysts Mean recommendation for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is priced at $4.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.79 and reached a high price of $5.835, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.55. The stock touched a low price of $5.55.Recently in News on June 23, 2021, RAAS Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Cloopen Global Limited – Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm. Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS) for violations of federal securities laws. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares are logging -91.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.32 and $59.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 765694 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) recorded performance in the market was -88.44%, having the revenues showcasing -50.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 957.60M, as it employees total of 1194 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.89, with a change in the price was noted -14.25. In a similar fashion, Cloopen Group Holding Limited posted a movement of -74.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,162,061 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Raw Stochastic average of Cloopen Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Cloopen Group Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -88.44%. The shares increased approximately by -6.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.58% during last recorded quarter.