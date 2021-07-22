TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.88

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is priced at $3.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.19 and reached a high price of $5.4226, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.93. The stock touched a low price of $4.88.

Recently in News on July 21, 2021, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $15.0 Million. TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) (“TRACON” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics, today announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,926,702 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $3.82 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 589,005 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 26, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.20 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $3.68 for the same time period, recorded on 07/22/21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) full year performance was 163.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -69.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $12.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1795271 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) recorded performance in the market was -57.86%, having the revenues showcasing -32.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.01M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.11, with a change in the price was noted -5.43. In a similar fashion, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -59.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 213,495 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCON is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.71%, alongside a boost of 163.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.83% during last recorded quarter.