Time to Buy Beat-Down The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). It is currently valued at $46.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $46.17, after setting-off with the price of $45.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $45.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $44.89.

Recently in News on July 20, 2021, Carlyle to acquire LiveU to further accelerate global growth. LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, announced today that global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) has acquired the Company from Francisco Partners, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Details of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, are not being disclosed. You can read further details here

The Carlyle Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.44 on 07/07/21, with the lowest value was $30.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) full year performance was 55.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Carlyle Group Inc. shares are logging -4.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.48 and $48.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2108734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) recorded performance in the market was 46.53%, having the revenues showcasing 16.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.55B, as it employees total of 1825 workers.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the The Carlyle Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.65, with a change in the price was noted +11.82. In a similar fashion, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted a movement of +34.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,486,399 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CG is recording 2.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.09.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Carlyle Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.48%, alongside a boost of 55.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.02% during last recorded quarter.