Time to Buy Beat-Down Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) was valued at $12.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.39 while reaching the peak value of $12.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.3001. The stock current value is $12.72.

Recently in News on June 24, 2021, Quantum-Si Signs Lease for Product Development and Operations Facility in San Diego Biotechnology Hub. Quantum-Si Incorporated, a company pioneering next-generation semiconductor chip-based proteomics, announced today that it has entered into a lease agreement with Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc. to develop a 25,586-square-foot product development and operations facility in San Diego, CA. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quantum-Si incorporated shares are logging -49.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.85 and $25.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1662409 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) recorded performance in the market was 25.32%, having the revenues showcasing 19.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.86B, as it employees total of 78 workers.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quantum-Si incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.23, with a change in the price was noted -1.76. In a similar fashion, Quantum-Si incorporated posted a movement of -12.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 696,300 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum-Si incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Quantum-Si incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.32%. The shares 5.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.21% during last recorded quarter.