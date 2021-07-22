Time to Buy Beat-Down Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) was valued at $3.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.25 while reaching the peak value of $3.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.72. The stock current value is $2.79.

Recently in News on July 21, 2021, Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 11,066,258 shares (the “Company Offering Shares”) of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”) to be issued by the Company, 540,884 shares (the “Selling Stockholder Shares”) of Common Stock to be issued by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of the Company and warrants (the “Company Warrants”) to purchase up to 11,607,142 shares of Common Stock, at a price to the public of $2.79 per Company Offering Share You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares are logging -68.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.24 and $8.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1363895 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) recorded performance in the market was -45.19%, having the revenues showcasing -37.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.01M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.62, with a change in the price was noted -2.51. In a similar fashion, Jupiter Wellness Inc. posted a movement of -47.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 210,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JUPW is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Wellness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Jupiter Wellness Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.19%. The shares increased approximately by -37.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by -34.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.30% during last recorded quarter.