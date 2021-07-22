Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Quarterly Performance is -2.01%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) was valued at $9.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.04 while reaching the peak value of $10.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.00. The stock current value is $10.23.

Recently in News on July 13, 2021, Paramount Reschedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has rescheduled its second quarter 2021 conference call and audio webcast from Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day. As previously disclosed, the Company still intends to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

Paramount Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.65 on 06/08/21, with the lowest value was $8.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) full year performance was 44.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paramount Group Inc. shares are logging -12.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.54 and $11.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2294234 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) recorded performance in the market was 13.16%, having the revenues showcasing -2.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.28B, as it employees total of 323 workers.

Analysts verdict on Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Paramount Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.41, with a change in the price was noted +0.96. In a similar fashion, Paramount Group Inc. posted a movement of +10.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,023,183 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGRE is recording 1.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Paramount Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.08%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Paramount Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.80%, alongside a boost of 44.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.01% during last recorded quarter.