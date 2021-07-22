Here is why Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 17.23%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN), which is $4.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.80 after opening rate of $3.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.31 before closing at $3.56.

Recently in News on July 22, 2021, Cuentas and WaveMax Sign an Exclusive and Definitive JV Agreement for 1,000 Locations to Offer Advertising on WiFi6 Next Generation Patented Technology in Cuenta’ “Bodegas” Network throughout the USA. Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) (‘Cuentas’), a leading FinTech provider (Top 4 Fintech) of mobile banking, digital wallet and payment solutions focused on Hispanic and Latino communities signed an exclusive, Definitive JV Agreement to rollout WaveMax’s SharedWiFI6 patented technology (Wavemax Patent) in 1,000 locations. This Rollout will begin in the greater New York City Metropolitan Area with 500 Locations in NYC, 330 locations in New Jersey and 170 locations in Connecticut. The agreement also includes plans to roll out the service in other areas throughout the US. The parties will install advanced WiFi6 Access Points and Small Cells in these 1,000 “Bodega Stores” in a 50 You can read further details here

Cuentas Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) full year performance was -43.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cuentas Inc. shares are logging -59.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $10.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7347984 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) recorded performance in the market was -46.87%, having the revenues showcasing 21.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.41M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cuentas Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.24, with a change in the price was noted +1.01. In a similar fashion, Cuentas Inc. posted a movement of +31.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,939,321 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CUEN is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cuentas Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cuentas Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.62%, alongside a downfall of -43.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.50% during last recorded quarter.