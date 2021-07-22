Gear up for the change! ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) has hit the volume of 573098

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) is priced at $6.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.24 and reached a high price of $7.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.18. The stock touched a low price of $6.08.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, ProPhase Labs to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 15, 2021. ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase” or the “Company”), a diversified medical science and technology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ted Karkus will present a corporate overview at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference being held on July 13 – 15, 2021. You can read further details here

ProPhase Labs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.04 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $4.41 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) full year performance was 345.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ProPhase Labs Inc. shares are logging -54.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 351.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $15.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 573098 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) recorded performance in the market was -21.35%, having the revenues showcasing 49.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.15M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

The Analysts eye on ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ProPhase Labs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.00, with a change in the price was noted -0.78. In a similar fashion, ProPhase Labs Inc. posted a movement of -10.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 360,193 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRPH is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical rundown of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)

Raw Stochastic average of ProPhase Labs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.59%.

Considering, the past performance of ProPhase Labs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.97%, alongside a boost of 345.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.79% during last recorded quarter.