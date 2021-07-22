Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.14M in the recent 3 months

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is priced at $68.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $67.87 and reached a high price of $68.91, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $66.93. The stock touched a low price of $67.84.

Recently in News on July 13, 2021, Cheers to the New Bud Light, Toronto Ultra Partnership. Bud Light becomes the Official Beer of the Toronto Ultra. You can read further details here

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.67 on 06/15/21, with the lowest value was $57.13 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) full year performance was 23.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are logging -14.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.45 and $79.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2160452 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) recorded performance in the market was -2.16%, having the revenues showcasing -1.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.54B, as it employees total of 163695 workers.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.97, with a change in the price was noted +10.67. In a similar fashion, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV posted a movement of +18.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,241,222 in trading volumes.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.15%, alongside a boost of 23.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.77% during last recorded quarter.