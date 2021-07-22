AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.28M in the recent 3 months

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is priced at $1.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.21 and reached a high price of $1.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.26. The stock touched a low price of $1.21.

Recently in News on July 22, 2021, FREQ, ACRX & RLX Class Action Reminders and Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9400 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was 18.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -55.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $2.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 799124 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was 1.61%, having the revenues showcasing 0.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 162.00M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

Specialists analysis on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4392, with a change in the price was noted -0.67. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -33.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,403,468 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.38%, alongside a boost of 18.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.80% during last recorded quarter.