Why is KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) up 43.20% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) was valued at $2.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.16 while reaching the peak value of $2.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.01. The stock current value is $2.02.

Recently in News on July 6, 2021, KULR Technology Group to Ring New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell on July 09, 2021. KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American:KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that it will be ringing the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of the successful completion of its recent up listing to the NYSE American exchange. The market closing ceremony will occur on Friday, July 09, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EDT and will be available for viewing on the NYSE Bell website. Michael Mo, Co-Founder and CEO of KULR Technology Group, Inc., along with members of the company’s leadership team, will be ringing the bell to mark this milestone. You can read further details here

KULR Technology Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.19 on 06/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.19 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/21.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) full year performance was 43.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KULR Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -36.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 172.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.74 and $3.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 728967 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) recorded performance in the market was 37.35%, having the revenues showcasing 6.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 190.29M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KULR Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.33, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, KULR Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of -6.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 739,407 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Raw Stochastic average of KULR Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.20%.

Considering, the past performance of KULR Technology Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.52%, alongside a boost of 43.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.27% during last recorded quarter.