Uxin Limited (UXIN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -5.28%: What to Expect?

Uxin Limited (UXIN) is priced at $3.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.34 and reached a high price of $3.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.40. The stock touched a low price of $3.155.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, Uxin Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing Transaction for US$100 million and Changes to the Board. Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced the closing of the first tranche of its financing transaction of up to US$315 million announced on June 15, 2021, pursuant to which the Company has issued a total of 291,290,416 senior convertible preferred shares, equivalent to 97,096,805 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of the Company, to NIO Capital and Joy Capital for an aggregate purchase amount of US$100 million. The Company’s convertible notes holders, including 58.com, TPG and Warburg Pincus, have converted their convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$69 million into 66,990,291 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, equivalent to 22,330,097 ADSs. Concurrently, more than ten important investors, including NIO Capital, Joy Capital and the above-mentioned convertible notes holders have agreed not to sell their shares of the Company for a period of nine months starting July 12, 2021. Closings of the remaining tranches are subject to the terms and conditions stipulated in the agreements. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.82 on 06/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was 134.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -40.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 378.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1007644 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was 289.68%, having the revenues showcasing 178.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B, as it employees total of 6455 workers.

The Analysts eye on Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.65, with a change in the price was noted +2.35. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of +202.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,504,633 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Uxin Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 289.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 214.81%, alongside a boost of 134.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 178.69% during last recorded quarter.