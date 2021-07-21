Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) was up 10.64%

At the end of the latest market close, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) was valued at $77.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $81.696 while reaching the peak value of $87.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $75.94. The stock current value is $86.12.

Recently in News on July 19, 2021, Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Announces Affiliate’s Entry into Agreement to Acquire a Controlling Stake in Access Primary Care Medical Group. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (“ApolloMed,” and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced its affiliate AP-AMH 2 Medical Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80% of the fully diluted capitalization of Access Primary Care Medical Group (“APCMG”), a primary care physicians’ group focused on providing high-quality care to senior patients. You can read further details here

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $92.74 on 07/12/21, with the lowest value was $18.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) full year performance was 416.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. shares are logging -7.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 469.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.11 and $92.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 565752 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) recorded performance in the market was 371.37%, having the revenues showcasing 225.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.77B, as it employees total of 630 workers.

The Analysts eye on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.83, with a change in the price was noted +61.57. In a similar fashion, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +250.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 306,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMEH is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Technical rundown of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.30%.

Considering, the past performance of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 371.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 292.17%, alongside a boost of 416.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 225.72% during last recorded quarter.