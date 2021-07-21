Here is why Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.66%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), which is $15.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.9647 after opening rate of $11.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.50 before closing at $11.48.

Recently in News on July 20, 2021, Ideal Power to Sample B-TRAN™ Bi-Directional Power Switches with Top 10 Global Automaker. Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that a top 10 global automaker will be sampling B-TRAN™ devices for electric vehicle (EV) drivetrain, power conversion, circuit protection and other EV applications. This represents Ideal Power’s first sampling announcement in the EV space, already the largest segment in the $6 billion power switch market, a market forecasted to grow to $11 billion by 2026. You can read further details here

Ideal Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.95 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $6.65 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/21.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) full year performance was 107.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideal Power Inc. shares are logging -38.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 219.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.81 and $24.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 746213 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) recorded performance in the market was 88.37%, having the revenues showcasing 69.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.65M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ideal Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.97, with a change in the price was noted -1.37. In a similar fashion, Ideal Power Inc. posted a movement of -8.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 213,419 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IPWR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ideal Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ideal Power Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.93%, alongside a boost of 107.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 24.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.49% during last recorded quarter.