Do Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) beta value of 1.49 signposts another twist?

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) is priced at $1.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.24 and reached a high price of $1.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.26. The stock touched a low price of $1.23.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XTNT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.5800 on 02/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) full year performance was 39.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares are logging -78.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $6.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4964355 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) recorded performance in the market was 18.72%, having the revenues showcasing -22.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 130.77M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Analysts verdict on Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0264, with a change in the price was noted -0.51. In a similar fashion, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -26.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,870,247 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XTNT is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.16%, alongside a boost of 39.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by -12.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.83% during last recorded quarter.