Do Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) beta value of 0.86 signposts another twist?

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is priced at $24.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.60 and reached a high price of $24.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.51. The stock touched a low price of $23.47.

Recently in News on July 8, 2021, Old Republic International Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 22, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter and first six months of 2021. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic’s website at www.oldrepublic.com or on a listen-only phone line at 1-833-494-1487. You can read further details here

Old Republic International Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.69 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $17.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) full year performance was 53.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Old Republic International Corporation shares are logging -9.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.22 and $26.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3626335 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) recorded performance in the market was 29.45%, having the revenues showcasing 2.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.46B, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Old Republic International Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.17, with a change in the price was noted +4.58. In a similar fashion, Old Republic International Corporation posted a movement of +23.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,920,004 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ORI is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Technical breakdown of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

Raw Stochastic average of Old Republic International Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Old Republic International Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.81%, alongside a boost of 53.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.19% during last recorded quarter.