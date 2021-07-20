Time to Buy Beat-Down The9 Limited (NCTY) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, The9 Limited (NCTY) was valued at $9.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.35 while reaching the peak value of $9.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.5022. The stock current value is $8.78.

Recently in News on July 12, 2021, The9 Limited and Russian BitRiver Signed Cryptocurrency Mining Hosting Agreement. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, today announced that it has signed a cryptocurrency mining hosting agreement with Russian company BitRiver (“BitRiver”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC Limited. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.20 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 15.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -90.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 330.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $89.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1725679 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 148.02%, having the revenues showcasing -52.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.10M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.11, with a change in the price was noted -47.88. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of -84.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,561,601 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The9 Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 148.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.25%, alongside a boost of 15.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.44% during last recorded quarter.