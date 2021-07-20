KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) market price of $26.59 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE), which is $26.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $28.30 after opening rate of $24.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.09 before closing at $24.82.

Recently in News on July 19, 2021, KnowBe4 Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results. KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), today announced that it expects to release financial results for its second quarter of 2021 before market on August 2, 2021. KnowBe4 will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:30am ET to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s Investor Relations Website prior to the conference call, and the archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call. The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:. You can read further details here

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KnowBe4 Inc. shares are logging -27.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.77 and $36.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 767376 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) recorded performance in the market was 10.15%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.78B, as it employees total of 1014 workers.

Specialists analysis on KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KnowBe4 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNBE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Raw Stochastic average of KnowBe4 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.15%. The shares increased approximately by -11.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.77% in the period of the last 30 days.